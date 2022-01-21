NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 5,111 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $33,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,899,000 after buying an additional 50,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $177,000.

IWF stock opened at $274.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

