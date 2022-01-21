Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Market Cap Tops $14.62 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded flat against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $14.62 million and $984,880.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00050404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

