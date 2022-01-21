Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.55

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.
NRIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.43.
The firm has a market capitalization of $842.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.
About Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
