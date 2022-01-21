Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.55

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

NRIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $842.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $28,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $101,996 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

