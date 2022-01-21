NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Position Boosted by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,096.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $158,000.

Shares of NULG opened at $60.40 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.38.

