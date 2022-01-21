Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Up 23.5% in December

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,700 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 299,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 225.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 8,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period.

JPS stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

