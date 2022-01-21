O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 2,496 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,282.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 91.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $387,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Scotiabank lowered Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $121.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.18. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.75. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.