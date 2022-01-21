O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.04. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.03 and a beta of 0.92. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STAA shares. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,997,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

