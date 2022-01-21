O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $63.10 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

