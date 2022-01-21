O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $56,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTLA opened at $82.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.25.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTLA. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.