Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $15.46 Million Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,990 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $15,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 382.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 23.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 936 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $102.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $145.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.79 and a 200-day moving average of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.