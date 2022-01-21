Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Ramesh Kumar Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $3.56 on Friday. Ocugen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 278.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,899,000 after buying an additional 9,516,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 115.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,173,000 after buying an additional 5,822,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,412,000 after buying an additional 2,283,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,356,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,101,000 after buying an additional 173,982 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter worth about $19,599,000. Institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

