Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Ramesh Kumar Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $3.56 on Friday. Ocugen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11.
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.
About Ocugen
Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.
