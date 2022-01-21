Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Stock Position Reduced by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 25.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $147.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

