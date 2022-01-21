OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.20, but opened at $27.92. OFG Bancorp shares last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 2,224 shares changing hands.

The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.68%.

OFG has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $441,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

