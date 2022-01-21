Old Mutual’s (ODMUF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $81.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of ODMUF stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. Old Mutual has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.
About Old Mutual
Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)
Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.