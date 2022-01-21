Old Mutual’s (ODMUF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ODMUF stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. Old Mutual has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

Get Old Mutual alerts:

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.