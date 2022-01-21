Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.60

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.60 and last traded at $44.84, with a volume of 15567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

