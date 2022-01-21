On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.37) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OTB. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.82) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.82) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.18) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 428.33 ($5.84).

Shares of On the Beach Group stock opened at GBX 296 ($4.04) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £490.74 million and a PE ratio of -15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 255.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 309.91. On the Beach Group has a one year low of GBX 198.40 ($2.71) and a one year high of GBX 517 ($7.05).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

