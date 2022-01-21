OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOGI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $76.70 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.20.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

