OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 945 Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Wayfair by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Wayfair by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.62.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $10,413,118.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $846,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,316 shares of company stock worth $25,429,490. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair stock opened at $147.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.62 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.80 and a fifty-two week high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.