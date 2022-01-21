OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $188,000 Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.