Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company’s products include Ooma Office for small businesses, Business Promoter, Ooma Telo for home, Ooma end-point devices, Ooma Premier Service for Telo, Talkatone Application as well as caller identification, call-waiting and voice mail services. Ooma, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61. Ooma has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ooma in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ooma by 202.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 35,748 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Ooma in the second quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ooma by 13.9% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 52,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

