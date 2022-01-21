Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.20

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 2529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPRO. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.
The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
In other Open Lending news, insider Charles D. Jehl bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $184,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,013. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 97.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.
About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)
Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.
