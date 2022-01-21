Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.20

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 2529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPRO. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, insider Charles D. Jehl bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $184,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,013. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 97.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

