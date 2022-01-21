Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.68 Million

Brokerages expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will report sales of $13.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.60 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $9.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $47.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.20 million to $48.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.00 million, with estimates ranging from $19.41 million to $31.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $32,258.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,875 shares of company stock valued at $57,216 in the last ninety days. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.64. 36,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.02 million, a P/E ratio of 512.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $37.71.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.