Oppenheimer Weighs in on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.06. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.74.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $147.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $436.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.35 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $593,484,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

