OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.