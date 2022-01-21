OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 193 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

IR stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.57. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

