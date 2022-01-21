OptionRoom (ROOM) Reaches Market Cap of $750,193.59

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $750,193.59 and approximately $98,218.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00053276 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00063556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.96 or 0.07054898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,296.03 or 0.99870902 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00060581 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars.

