Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st.

Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by 45.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services has a payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $277.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.99. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 28.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

