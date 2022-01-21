Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Hits New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$4.12 and last traded at C$4.11, with a volume of 2206812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.83.

Specifically, Senior Officer Alexandra Drapack sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.57, for a total value of C$535,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$464,516. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,773.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 858,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,399,679.17. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $233,773.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSK. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -105.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

