Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 13.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $91.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $75.44 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

