Oxygen Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar. Oxygen has a total market cap of $16.75 million and $742,537.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

