P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Trading Down 7%

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s stock price dropped 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.02 and last traded at $67.02. Approximately 342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.03.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average is $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,418,000 after buying an additional 372,506 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,708,000 after acquiring an additional 338,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 94.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 139,591 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 35,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

