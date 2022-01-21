P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Trading Down 7%

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s stock price dropped 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.02 and last traded at $67.02. Approximately 342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.03.
Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average is $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.46.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.
