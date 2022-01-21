Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD) Trading Up 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD) was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35. Approximately 15,499 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $790,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $382,000.

