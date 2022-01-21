Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Kristen Marie Williams Sells 23,440 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $64.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.93.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

