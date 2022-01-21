Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.19 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 162,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,121,000 after acquiring an additional 122,899 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 101,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $105.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.46.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

