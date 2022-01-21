Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,825 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,862 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.41% of SunCoke Energy worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,940,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,273,000 after buying an additional 101,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,699,000 after buying an additional 286,688 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 97,227 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 249,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 177,072 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SXC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.37. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $599.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.26.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

