Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 155.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,403,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,366 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Amgen stock opened at $228.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.30. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

