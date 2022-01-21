Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,064 Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,064 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PLDT were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PLDT by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in PLDT by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,322 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in PLDT by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PLDT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PLDT by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PHI opened at $36.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09. PLDT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $964.66 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

