Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 219 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,049,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,998.26.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,420.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,671.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,768.33. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

