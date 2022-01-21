Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after buying an additional 1,407,805 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $51,349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,189,000 after buying an additional 780,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after buying an additional 529,738 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,563 shares of company stock worth $19,736,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Shares of LSCC opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.84. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $37.38 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.69, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

