Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to C$47.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Parkland from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.09.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$34.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 36.21. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$32.78 and a twelve month high of C$41.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.52.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion. Analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

