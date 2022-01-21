Pathway Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,000. Quanterix comprises approximately 1.9% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QTRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 1,459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,698,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanterix alerts:

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $149,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $75,915.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,737 shares of company stock worth $1,318,930. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.49. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.