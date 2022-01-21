Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2022

Brokerages predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will announce $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $6.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,148.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,377 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth about $37,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 249.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,364,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after purchasing an additional 973,952 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,590,000 after purchasing an additional 955,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth about $23,960,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.66. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.