Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Brokerages predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will announce $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $6.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,148.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,377 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth about $37,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 249.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,364,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after purchasing an additional 973,952 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,590,000 after purchasing an additional 955,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth about $23,960,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.66. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

