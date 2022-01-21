Paul Moody Acquires 200,000 Shares of Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) Stock

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) insider Paul Moody purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £112,000 ($152,817.57).

Shares of CARD stock opened at GBX 59 ($0.81) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £201.71 million and a P/E ratio of -196.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.62. Card Factory plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.50 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97.83 ($1.33).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.50) target price on shares of Card Factory in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

