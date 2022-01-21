Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Get Paya alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.06.

Paya stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. Paya has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $14.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paya by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paya by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Paya by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paya (PAYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.