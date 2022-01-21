Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $249.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paylocity is benefiting from the growing adoption of its solutions among clients with less than 50 employees. Moreover, healthy momentum in the company’s core and upper end of the market is a tailwind. Further, the release of Learning Management System and Community portal, which garnered a positive feedback from clients, is encouraging. Also, the addition of on-demand pay to its portfolio is likely to boost client wins going forward. Additionally, Paylocity’s regular investments in technological upgrades, along with product innovation, will continue to boost its top line. Nonetheless, we anticipate near-term headwinds to margin due to lower interest rates. Moreover, concerns over global economic growth might undermine Paylocity’s near-term growth prospects. Additionally, heightening competition from ADP and Paychex are concerns.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.70.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $192.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.86. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,932 shares of company stock worth $41,718,669 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Paylocity by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

