PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $42,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 9.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $94,213,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.69. The company had a trading volume of 366,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,521,044. The stock has a market cap of $197.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.60 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.50.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

