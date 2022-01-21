Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PEAR. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:PEAR opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Pear Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PEAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,071,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,846,000. Pear Therapeutics makes up approximately 3.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 25.23% of Pear Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics Inc is involved in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. The company’s principal pipeline of products include reset(R), for the treatment of substance use disorder, reSET-O(R), for the treatment of opioid use disorder and Somryst(R) for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

