Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 24th (NASDAQ:PRLHU)

Pearl Holdings Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PRLHU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, January 24th. Pearl Holdings Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of PRLHU opened at $9.98 on Friday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

