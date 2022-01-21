Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires 8,398 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.91. 109,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,581. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.15%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,774 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

