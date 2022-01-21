Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 55,842 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,000. Otis Worldwide comprises about 1.2% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.73. 16,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,525. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.77. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

